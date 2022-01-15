Is your smartphone's storage space running out? Here’s what you can do

Increased use of applications often takes up lots of space in our smartphones. No wonder we don’t get more space for piling on thousands of photos and videos on our phones. Even if we buy the model with a great storage space, it always proves to be less. Fret not, you can now free up space on your smartphone even if you don’t have a microSD card slot for storage expansion. Here’s what you can do –

Clean up space by using Google Play Store

For clearing up space using Google Play Store, you just have to launch the app, visit your profile, click on ‘manage apps’ and then your device. Once you tap on the storage section again, you’ll be able to see which app takes up which space in your phone. Eliminate the ones you don’t use. Choose the ones you use quite less and uninstall them. Once done, you can check the amount of space you’ve freed by deleting some selected apps.

Use Google Files app

Open the ‘Google Files’ app on your smartphone. You will see that the apps have tags on the tops, listing Videos, Images and more. Swipe left until you see ‘Large files’ option. Once you tap on it, you will see all the huge files of your phone. You can select and delete the ones that you no longer require.

Clear WhatsApp

WhatsApp messenger is the most used messaging platform in India. Your app might be filled up with unnecessary photos, videos and audios which take up a lot of space. You can use WhatsApp’s storage manager to erase images or other media. All you have to do is go to Settings and click storage and data. Then click manage storage after opening the programme. Here you will find all files larger than 5MB. Tap on all unwanted files and delete them in one go to create extra space in your phone.

Back up photos on cloud service

You can also free up space on your smartphone by using a cloud service. Simply download Google Photos app and back up all your photos from phone’s Gallery. Once done, you can clear out photos from your gallery as they will remain saved on Google Photos app.

Clear cache

If you still require additional storage space on your smartphone, then you must clear the cache of all apps. For doing so you have to go to the settings of your phone and select apps. Then open the app you want to delete cache of. Click on it and select clear cache.

Just make sure you don’t delete your data, clear out only the unwanted one!