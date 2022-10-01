Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Instagram Notes: What it is and how to use the new feature

The new feature will allow users to send short messages to their followers, which will appear in their direct messages.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 09:50 AM IST

Instagram Notes: What it is and how to use the new feature
Instagram Notes: What it is and how to use the new feature

The well-known photo-sharing application; Instagram recently gave its platform a number of new features. Instagram just added a number of new features, including the option to share YouTube Music and the removal of the Shop tab. Additionally, the company has now unveiled a brand-new update called Notes, which will show up in the app's DM.

A text-based capability Users will be able to communicate with their friends mostly through notes by utilising no more than 60 characters. In a nutshell, the new feature will let users share succinct notes with their followers, which will show up in those followers' direct messages. The new Instagram app now has the feature turned on by default. The new tool can assist businesses, influencers, and creators in sharing important information, news, and updates.

Follow these steps to add an Instagram note:

Step 1: Open the DMs tab in your Instagram app to get started.

Step 2: For a new page, click the "Your Note" button.

Step 3: Add your note.

Step 4: For the next 24 hours after you've finished writing the letter, your followers will be able to see it. If they choose, followers can even reply to these Notes.

Step 5:  Similar to Instagram Stories, you will have two options for selecting your audience for the Note; Close Friends and Followers who you follow.

Another big update that will enable Instagram Stories to last the full 60 seconds rather than being divided into small 15-second pieces is also in the works. The company started testing this feature last year and anticipates it to be available to users soon.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Apple iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and other phones under Rs 50,000 that you can buy in Amazon sale
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 469 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 1
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.