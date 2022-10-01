Instagram Notes: What it is and how to use the new feature

The well-known photo-sharing application; Instagram recently gave its platform a number of new features. Instagram just added a number of new features, including the option to share YouTube Music and the removal of the Shop tab. Additionally, the company has now unveiled a brand-new update called Notes, which will show up in the app's DM.

A text-based capability Users will be able to communicate with their friends mostly through notes by utilising no more than 60 characters. In a nutshell, the new feature will let users share succinct notes with their followers, which will show up in those followers' direct messages. The new Instagram app now has the feature turned on by default. The new tool can assist businesses, influencers, and creators in sharing important information, news, and updates.

Follow these steps to add an Instagram note:

Step 1: Open the DMs tab in your Instagram app to get started.

Step 2: For a new page, click the "Your Note" button.

Step 3: Add your note.

Step 4: For the next 24 hours after you've finished writing the letter, your followers will be able to see it. If they choose, followers can even reply to these Notes.

Step 5: Similar to Instagram Stories, you will have two options for selecting your audience for the Note; Close Friends and Followers who you follow.

Another big update that will enable Instagram Stories to last the full 60 seconds rather than being divided into small 15-second pieces is also in the works. The company started testing this feature last year and anticipates it to be available to users soon.