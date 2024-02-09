Instagram may soon allow you to use AI to write messages, will help you to…

Meta is slowly introducing new experiences with a new class of generative AI features that expand and strengthen the ways people connect with each other.

As AI adaption is rapidly increasing throughout the globe, popular social media platform Instagram is reportedly planning to add a new functionality that will allow users to write messages with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). Known app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi shared a screenshot that shows an option to “write with AI” when messaging another user.

“Instagram is working on the ability to write a message with AI,” Paluzzi wrote on X. It will probably “paraphrase your message in different styles, similar to how Google’s Magic Compose works,” he added.

Meta AI is an assistant you can chat with 1-on-1 or message in group chats.

It can make recommendations in a pinch, make you laugh when you need a good joke, settle a debate in a group chat and generally be there to answer questions or teach you something new.

“We are rolling out AIs in the US only for now. To interact with Meta AI, start a new message and select ‘Create an AI chat’ on our messaging platforms, or type ‘@MetaAI’ in a group chat,” according to the company.

The Meta AI assistant is coming to WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram, along with dozens of AI characters based on celebrities like MrBeast and Charli D’Amelio.

Some of Meta AI characters are played by recognisable public figures, including Tom Brady as Bru, a wisecracking sports debater; MrBeast as Zach, a big brother who will roast you; and Naomi Osaka as Tamika, an anime-obsessed cosplay expert.

“Reels in Meta AI can help you decide on places to visit based on video reviews, learn a new dance with tutorial videos or give you some inspiration for that project you’re working on,” according to the company. (with inputs from IANS)