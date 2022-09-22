Search icon
Instagram down for thousands across globe, users report app crash; company says 'hang tight'

Instagram was down for thousands of users in various parts of the world on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 11:14 PM IST

Representational Image

Instagram was down for thousands of users in various parts of the world on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. Several users reported that the app crashed, and even after restarting the app, it continued to crash. Several users also said they were unable to post images on the platform. 

Instagram acknowleged the issue faced by users and said that it is working on a resolution. "We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. Sorry for any inconvenience, and hang tight!" the image-sharing platform tweeted. 

Taking to Twitter, many users said Instagram is down for nearly one hour now and they are unable to log in to their accounts in the app and website. Meanwhile, funny memes took over Twitter as users reported the issue.  

While some users are just experiencing slowdowns with the Instagram app, others can’t even log in to the app. Some Instagram users are also unable to load new posts in their feed, open Stories, or receive and send direct messages. 

A user shared, "I thought someone hacked into my business #Instagram account. Thank God #twitter is up and working and I got to know Instagram is down!" Another wrote, "My instagram stories are down how are the people going to know im sick and having a breakdown." 

