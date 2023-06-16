Instagram broadcast channel feature now available globally, here’s how it works

Instagram broadcast channels

Instagram has announced that it is now expanding Instagram broadcast channels globally, giving millions of creators a new way to directly engage with their followers at scale in real time. Broadcast channels are a public, one-to-many messaging tool for creators to invite all of their followers into and engage with their most interested fans.

Creators can use broadcast channels as a casual, quick way to keep followers up-to-date. They can use text, photo, video and voice notes to share their latest updates and behind-the-scenes moments and even create polls to crowdsource fan feedback. Only creators can send messages, while followers can react to content and vote in polls.

In the coming months, Instagram will be adding more features, such as the ability to bring another creator into the channel to discuss upcoming collabs, collect questions for an AMA via question prompts, and more – the possibilities for connecting with fans are endless, and we can’t wait to see how creators begin using their channels.