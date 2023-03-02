Indian government issues ‘high risk’ warning for Google Chrome users

Google Chrome

Google Chrome is the most used internet browser across the globe with a massive market share. The Google backed web browsers is significantly ahead from its competitors when it comes to users. Not just desktop, even smartphone users rely on Google Chrome for day to day browsing and tasks. As most of the things are moving online, our reliability on web browsers is more than ever. We are now forced to share more and more of our personal information including banking details, date of birth, location and others. To keep the users safe, Google rolls out security updates for Chrome browser from time to time. Although tech companies recommend users to run the latest version of their browser, a few users opt to run the older for ease of use but it's worth noting that older versions of browsers are easier to exploit. A few such vulnerabilities have been spotted in the Google Chrome browser and the Indian government has issued a warning for users of Chrome browser version prior to 110.0.5481.177.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has revealed that multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Google Chrome which could be exploited by an attacker to execute arbitrary code and gain access to sensitive information on the targeted system.

According to CERT-In, the vulnerability exists in Google Chrome due to Use after free in Prompts, Web Payments API, SwiftShader, Vulkan, Video and WebRTC; Heap buffer overflow in Video & Integer overflow in PDF. A remote attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by persuading a victim to visit a specially crafted web page. Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code and gain access to sensitive information on the targeted system.

To avoid any swindling, users should apply appropriate patches as mentioned by Google.