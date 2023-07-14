Headlines

Indian gamers can now enjoy Google Play Games on PC, beta available in Hindi too

Besides India, the company is launching the feature in over 60 new regions. With this, Google Play Games beta on PCs is now available to players in over 120 regions.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 12:20 PM IST

Google launched Google Play Games on PC last year to enable players to experience cross-platform gameplay. The tech giant has been offering this as a beta experience to gather early feedback to improve the product to fit the needs of players. The company has now started to roll out Google Play Games beta on PC for players in India. Players participating in the beta can play mobile games across their phones, tablets, Chromebooks, and PCs. Users in India can access this in English and Hindi.

Besides India, the company is launching the feature in over 60 new regions. With this, Google Play Games beta on PCs is now available to players in over 120 regions. With Google Play Games on PC, players can easily browse, download, and play mobile games on their PCs which allow users to take advantage of larger screens and improved controls with mouse and keyboard inputs. Players can also pick up where they left off since progress and game libraries are synced across devices.

Since launch last year, Google Play Games catalog has got hundreds of games, all optimized for larger screens and with improved controls. Players can access popular titles from Indian developers such as Ludo King and Hitwicket Games, as well as globally acclaimed titles such as Eversoul, Lords Mobile, and Evony: The King’s Return.2

Over the past months, Google has added multiple new features like keyboard remapping and lowered the minimum PC spec requirements to make Google Play Games more widely available and customizable for users. 

