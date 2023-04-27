How much do Apple store employees in Saket, BKC earn monthly? Know their qualifications

Representational Image

In an eagerly anticipated move, Apple opened its first two retail locations in India earlier this month. In the presence of Apple CEO Tim Cook, crowds of people came to the event's location to visit the flagship store of the iPhone manufacturer. The stores, which are located in Mumbai and Delhi, are run by a group of highly educated and technologically adept employees who are committed to providing top-notch customer service.

These Apple Store staff in India are reportedly paid much more than their colleagues at retail locations of other tech brands. The Apple Store staff wore green t-shirts to the launch event and joined Cook in cheering and applauding enthusiastically while customers waited in a queue outside the outlets.

However, do you know how much these Apple Store staff are paid?

A report in the Economic Times claims that an employee here makes more than 1 lakh rupees a month.

The staff at the luxury Apple stores in Delhi and Mumbai are well-trained, with some of them holding BTech, MTech, and MBA degrees, according to reports. According to the report, the company has hired employees who have degrees in management, electrical engineering, computer science, and information technology. These workers have received customer service training at the highest level available.

What benefits do Apple store employees get?

These workers are given access to benefits including paid time off, tuition reimbursement, and discounts on Apple products.

The Cupertino-based tech giant has hired about 170 individuals to operate its first two stores in India, and it is clear that Apple thoroughly vetted each candidate before choosing its team members to assume the job of managing the stores.

The deputy minister for information technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, claims that along with rising exports, Apple may soon increase or perhaps quadruple its investments in India.