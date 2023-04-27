Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Amazon Prime subscription rates hiked in India ahead of Priyanka Chopra's Citadel release: Check new prices

Amazon recently hiked the prices of all its Prime Membership plans except for Prime's Annual subscription plan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 05:57 PM IST

Amazon Prime subscription rates hiked in India ahead of Priyanka Chopra's Citadel release: Check new prices
Representational Image

Amazon Prime membership: The market for streaming services is emerging in India. Major companies like Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hotstar and Disney+ are spending millions on building out their digital entertainment libraries in order to increase the number of users. These OTT giants deliver comparable content with a variety of subscription plans.

Recently, Amazon Prime subscription rates were changed in India. Amazon wants to encourage customers to convert to annual plans rather than monthly or quarterly plans with Amazon’s hiked subscription prices. 

Amazon increased all their subscription plan prices to around Rs 100 except for the annual plan. 

Checkout Amazons Prime subscription plan rates:

  • Amazon Prime’s Monthly Plan:
    Earlier Amazon’s monthly subscription plan was priced at Rs 179 and now it's Rs 299. Amazon Prime’s monthly plan is increased by Rs 120.
     
  • Amazon Prime’s Quarterly Plan:
    Previously Amazon’s Quarterly subscription plan (for 3 months) was priced at Rs 459 and now it's Rs 599. Amazon Prime’s monthly plan is increased by Rs 140.
     
  • Amazon Prime’s Annual Plan:
    Amazon Prime’s Annual Plan prices have remained unchanged. The Annual Prime plan is still priced at Rs 1,499 and the Amazon Prime Lite is priced at Rs 999.

What will old subscribers do if they have already paid for the plan?
“As a valued customer, you can continue to auto-renew in the same Prime plan at the old price of Rs 459 for 3 months (and Rs 179 for a month) till the last renewal before January 15, 2024.” The company further adds, “In case the auto payment fails or the customer revokes the consent to auto-renew, you will need to renew Prime at the new prices.”

Amazon Prime- Step-by-step guide on how to subscribe:

  1. Visit the Amazon Prime website.
  2. Tap on the “Login to join Prime” option.
  3. Choose the plan you wish to prefer.
  4. Complete the process by making the payment for the plan.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora and others acing the co-ord set trend
In pics: RRR song Naatu Naatu's electrifying performance wows Hollywood at Oscars 2023
In pics: Aryan Khan throws starry bash in Mumbai for his brand, poses with singers and models
Photos: 7 lesser-known facts about Saif Ali Khan’s royal Pataudi Palace, check details inside
Meet Sikkim cop-turned-supermodel Eksha Kerung, new face of Maybelline along with Suhana Khan, PV Sindhu, Ananya Birla
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NCERT Recruitment 2023 Notification: Application process for 347 posts to begin from April 29, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.