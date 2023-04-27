Amazon Prime subscription rates hiked in India ahead of Priyanka Chopra's Citadel release: Check new prices

Representational Image

Amazon Prime membership: The market for streaming services is emerging in India. Major companies like Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hotstar and Disney+ are spending millions on building out their digital entertainment libraries in order to increase the number of users. These OTT giants deliver comparable content with a variety of subscription plans.

Recently, Amazon Prime subscription rates were changed in India. Amazon wants to encourage customers to convert to annual plans rather than monthly or quarterly plans with Amazon’s hiked subscription prices.

Amazon increased all their subscription plan prices to around Rs 100 except for the annual plan.

Checkout Amazons Prime subscription plan rates:

Amazon Prime’s Monthly Plan:

Earlier Amazon’s monthly subscription plan was priced at Rs 179 and now it's Rs 299. Amazon Prime’s monthly plan is increased by Rs 120.



Previously Amazon’s Quarterly subscription plan (for 3 months) was priced at Rs 459 and now it's Rs 599. Amazon Prime’s monthly plan is increased by Rs 140.



Amazon Prime’s Annual Plan prices have remained unchanged. The Annual Prime plan is still priced at Rs 1,499 and the Amazon Prime Lite is priced at Rs 999.

What will old subscribers do if they have already paid for the plan?

“As a valued customer, you can continue to auto-renew in the same Prime plan at the old price of Rs 459 for 3 months (and Rs 179 for a month) till the last renewal before January 15, 2024.” The company further adds, “In case the auto payment fails or the customer revokes the consent to auto-renew, you will need to renew Prime at the new prices.”

