Great news for Instagram Creators: Moderation tool to benefit during live streams

Social media platforms are on a constant race to introduce new features. Following the trend of launching attractive features, Instagram has announced a new moderation tool to help creators during their live streams.

Instagram announced the new feature via its official Twitter handle. Users must note that the moderation feature was already there on popular video streaming platforms that will let users to use live broadcast.

Streamers + Mods = Dynamic Duo



We’re launching Live Moderator on Instagram Live, where creators can assign a mod and give them the power to:



✅ Report comments

✅ Remove viewers from Live

✅ Turn off comments for a viewer pic.twitter.com/S9j7s4dInB — Instagram (@instagram) March 11, 2022

The live broadcast feature was launched in 2016, but Instagram didn’t introduce the moderator tool until now.

Importance of Moderator on Instagram Live

The new moderation feature will help creators to report comments, remove viewers from Live and turn off comments from a specific viewer. This will particularly help to remove offending or harmful comments that can otherwise affect the creator or the audience of the live broadcast.

How to use Moderator tool feature?

1. Open the Instagram app

2. Select the 't' icon at the top right corner and start a live broadcast.

3. Tap on the three dots icon in the comment section during the broadcast.

4. Select a moderator from a list of suggested accounts.

Instagram also allows you to search for a user who you wish to be the moderator.

The moderation feature is quite needed and appreciated tool on other live streaming platforms, including YouTube and Twitch. It proves helpful when the comment bar gets flooded with negative commenters.

In order to help creators earn money, the Meta-owned platform has introduced subscriptions for users. According to Instagram, this will help creators to “develop deeper connections with their most engaged followers and grow their recurring monthly income by giving subscribers access to exclusive content and benefits.”