Google warns employees working from home after firing thousands in last few months

Google also expects already-approved remote workers to reconsider to a hybrid work schedule.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 03:04 PM IST

Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Google has reportedly issued a serious warning to employees who are not consistent in office. As per a report by CNBC, the tech giant updated its hybrid work policy recently and it now tracks attendance through office badges. It also plans to confront workers who aren’t consistent in the office. The report claims that most employees are expected in physical offices at least three days a week and the company has also added the attendance in performance reviews criteria.

“Of course, not everyone believes in ‘magical hallway conversations,’ but there’s no question that working together in the same room makes a positive difference,” Google’s chief people officer, Fiona Cicconi, wrote an email to employees as per the report.

Cicconi also mentioned how employees came together to make I/O 2023 a success. “Many of the products we unveiled at I/O and Google Marketing Live last month were conceived, developed and built by teams working side by side.” she added.

Apart from this, the company also expects already-approved remote workers to reconsider to a hybrid work schedule.

