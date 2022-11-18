Google to help you find best EV charging station near you, rolls out new shopping features in Search

The new Google Maps and Search features are now available across the globe.

Google has announced a range of new features for Google Search, Maps and Lens ahead of the holiday season. The new features are aimed to improve the shopping experience during Christmas and to back the adoption of electric vehicles across the globe. As of now, the new feature will be available in a limited market, however the company will roll out the features for more regions soon. Take a look at the new features announced by Google.

Google Maps to help find the best charging station for your electric vehicle

Now it’s even easier to find the best charging station for your car. Search for “EV charging stations'' and select the “fast charge” filter — you’ll see stations with chargers 50kW or higher so you can charge up faster. You can also filter for stations that offer your EV’s plug type in more countries so you only see stations with plugs that are compatible with your car. Both features are live now on Android and iOS in countries where EV charging stations are available.

Find wheelchair accessible, stair-free places around the world

In 2020, Google launched accessible places in Australia, Japan, the UK and US to help people know when a destination is wheelchair accessible. This is now available globally on Android and iOS. Just turn on the “Accessible Places” setting in the Google Maps app. You’ll see a wheelchair icon on the business profile if it has a wheelchair accessible entrance, and the same icon with a strikethrough if its a non-accessible place. You can also see if the place has accessible seating, restrooms and parking.

Google Search feature to help you shop better

Google has announced a new AR shopping feature that makes it much easier to find your foundation match. Developed with guidance from beauty brands, the company’s new photo library features 148 models representing a diverse spectrum of skin tones, ages, genders, face shapes, ethnicities and skin types. Backed by Google’s technology, this library is a big step toward changing the way people shop for makeup online, helping you better visualize what different products look like on you.

Here’s how it works: Search for a foundation shade on Google across a range of prices and brands, like “Clinique Even Better Foundation.” You’ll see what that foundation looks like on models with a similar skin tone, including before and after shots, to help you decide which one works best for you. Once you’ve found one you like, just select a retailer to buy.

Buy sneakers in artificial reality

Similar to how you can view furniture in your space with our AR home goods feature, you can now shop for sneakers using AR. Starting today, you can spin, zoom and see the shoes in your space as you decide if the color, laces, tread or sole fit your style. You can start exploring products from brands like Saucony, VANS and Merrell today, with more coming soon. (Any brand with 3D assets for sneakers or home goods can now participate.) Just search for a sneaker type, like “Shop blue VANS sneakers,” and tap “View in my space.”