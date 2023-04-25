Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Google Play Store down for many users across the globe, Android users not able to download apps

Android is the most used mobile operating system across the globe and its application app, Google Play Store is also the most popular across the globe.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 12:35 PM IST

Google Play Store down for many users across the globe, Android users not able to download apps
Google Play Store

Google Play Store is down for thousands of users across the globe. Many users have reported that they are not able to access Google’s application store on their smartphones and a few of them have also marked the issue on Downdetector, a platform that recognises outages of services. Since the morning of April 25, thousands of users have reported that they are unable to view or download apps on their Android devices. For those who are unaware, Android is the most used mobile operating system across the globe and its application app, Google Play Store is also the most popular across the globe.

Many users have also reported about the outage on Twitter but the company has not yet revealed any details about the users’ concern. We tried using Google Play Store on our smartphone in India and we were able to access all the services, however many users on Twitter are still facing the issue. As per the screenshot shared by users on Twitter, a prompt that reads “Something went wrong. Try again.” is visible on opening Google Play Store.

The company has not yet revealed any reason behind the outage yet.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nitya Shetty sparks controversy with semi-nude bathroom video, gets trolled for sipping champagne in bathtub
Karan Johar-Priyanka Chopra 'feud': From alleged Bollywood ban to Gauri Khan's 'displeasure', here's all we know
From Shah Rukh Khan's RaOne to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya, five times Bollywood used blue palette perfectly
Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul trolled for exposing in bizarre torn jeans: 'Doosri Urfi Javed na bano'
Ananya Panday stuns in blue saree at cousin Alanna Panday-Ivor McCray's wedding, see baraat photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Rinku Singh imitates Virat Kohli's batting style during live chat with Shubman Gill, video goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.