Google Play Store down for many users across the globe, Android users not able to download apps

Google Play Store

Google Play Store is down for thousands of users across the globe. Many users have reported that they are not able to access Google’s application store on their smartphones and a few of them have also marked the issue on Downdetector, a platform that recognises outages of services. Since the morning of April 25, thousands of users have reported that they are unable to view or download apps on their Android devices. For those who are unaware, Android is the most used mobile operating system across the globe and its application app, Google Play Store is also the most popular across the globe.

Many users have also reported about the outage on Twitter but the company has not yet revealed any details about the users’ concern. We tried using Google Play Store on our smartphone in India and we were able to access all the services, however many users on Twitter are still facing the issue. As per the screenshot shared by users on Twitter, a prompt that reads “Something went wrong. Try again.” is visible on opening Google Play Store.

The company has not yet revealed any reason behind the outage yet.