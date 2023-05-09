Headlines

Technology

Technology

Google Pixel 7a launching tomorrow at Google I/O 2023: How to watch it live [Video]

The Google I/O 2023 event will begin at 10:30 pm IST tomorrow and it will be livestreamed for viewers across the globe. You can watch the Google Pixel 7a launch live here.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 09, 2023, 02:34 PM IST

Google Pixel 7a is finally making its debut at the Google I/O 2023 annual event on May 10. The Google Pixel 7a succeeds the Google Pixel 6a and it will join the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in the lineup. Over the last couple of months, we have seen numerous leaks and rumours suggesting what we can expect from Google Pixel 7a, and all the details will be confirmed by the tech giant tomorrow. Just like previous ‘a’ phones from Google, the Pixel 7a comes with a similar design as the flagship but with much affordable specs. Apart from the Google Pixel 7a, the company will make several other key announcements at the Google I/O 2023 that includes Android, Google Pixel Fold and others. The Google I/O 2023 event will begin at 10:30 pm IST tomorrow and it will be livestreamed for viewers across the globe. You can watch the Google Pixel 7a launch live here.

Google Pixel 7a specifications (expected)

Google Pixel 7a is believed to come with a 6.1-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is said to be powered by the same Tensor G2 chipset like the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. When it comes to camera, the phone is expected to come with a dual rear camera setup with 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone may get the old 8MP sensor.

Google Pixel 7a will be offered in three colour options - Snow, Sea and Coral. It is believed to be backed by a 4,410mAh battery. The device is also set to get wireless charging and IP67 water resistance.

