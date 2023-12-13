Google Pixel 7a available at just Rs 9,349 in Flipkart sale after Rs 28,650 off, check details

Headlines

Salaar producer Vijay Kiragandur isn't worried about Prabhas' recent flops: 'His films might not have worked but...'

Mukesh Ambani’s app tops ‘free’ Apple list, IPL streamer ranked as…

Dhiraj Sahu I-T raid: What will happen to Rs 353 crore cash seized from Congress MP?

Nostradamus 2024 shocking predictions: China war, Prince Harry as King, death of Pope

Why BJP chose fresh faces for Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh CM posts? Congress answers

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Salaar producer Vijay Kiragandur isn't worried about Prabhas' recent flops: 'His films might not have worked but...'

Mukesh Ambani’s app tops ‘free’ Apple list, IPL streamer ranked as…

Meet Apoorv Sharma, CMO of firm that bought startup offered Rs 11000 crore by Byju’s, worked at Apple as…

Health benefits of beetroot juice

8 flours that help with weight loss

8 superfoods good for your liver  

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation | Article 370 judgement

Thousands of dead fish mysteriously wash up on Japan beach, revive Fukushima conspiracy!

‘Fake news peddled by Pakistan': India rejects reports of 'secret memo against Nijjar'

This Indian Netflix web series created history with zero-waste set, recycled 19,311 kg waste, donated 7 tons excess food

Meet man who created India's most popular TV show ever, faced many struggles, sold soaps, worked as peon, real name is..

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Captain Holt, passes away at 61; fans mourn his demise

HomeTechnology

Technology

Google Pixel 7a available at just Rs 9,349 in Flipkart sale after Rs 28,650 off, check details

Google Pixel 7a is priced at Rs 43,999 in India but in the Flipkart sale, you can get the new smartphone at just Rs 9,349 after a Rs 28,650 discount.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 10:37 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Google Pixel 7a is available at a massive discount in the Flipkart Big Year End Sale that ends on December 16. The Google Pixel 7a was launched in India earlier this year as the successor of Google Pixel 6a. After the launch of Google Pixel 8 series, the price of Google Pixel 7a has been reduced significantly and it is now cheaper than ever. The ‘a’ in Google Pixel 7a can be considered as the affordable tag as the phone shares the design and specifications with its siblings but it is priced comparatively lesser. Google Pixel 7a is priced at Rs 43,999 in India but in the Flipkart sale, you can get the new smartphone at just Rs 9,349 after a Rs 28,650 discount.

Google Pixel 7a is currently priced at Rs 37,999 on Flipkart. Bank of Baroda credit card users get Rs 2000 off on EMI transactions, bringing the price of the smartphone down to Rs 35,999. In addition to this, you can exchange your old smartphone to get up to Rs 26,650 off on Google Pixel 7a. With all bank offers and discounts, you can get Google Pixel 7a at just Rs 9,349 in Flipkart sale after Rs 28,650 off.

Google Pixel 7a specifications

Google Pixel 7a features a 6.1-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by the same Tensor G2 chipset like the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. When it comes to camera, the phone comes with a dual rear camera setup with 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide sensor. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone gets  a new 13MP sensor at the front.

Google Pixel 7a will be offered in three colour options - Snow, Sea and Coral. It is backed by a 4,410mAh battery with wireless charging and IP67 water resistance. The battery is said to last for 24 hours with mixed usage.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

SC verdict explained: What is the meaning of abrogation of Article 370?

BCCI announces India's squad for U-19 World Cup 2024 in South Africa

Viral video: Elderly couple's epic dance to Haryanvi song wins internet, watch

Golden Globe Awards 2024: Barbie leads the way with 9 nominations, followed by Oppenheimer; check full list here

iPhone manufacturer Foxconn to invest additional Rs 13,900 crore in this state

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE