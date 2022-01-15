Garena Free Fire January 15 Redeem Codes: Get diamond hack, royale vouchers - How to redeem today's codes

Garena Free Fire - an adventure-driven battle royale game - is available for download on Google Play Store. According to reports, Garena Free Fore is now one of the most popular mobile games in the world and is a favourite with e-gamers because of its HD quality graphics, dynamics, regular updates and redeem codes. Garena Free Fire has found fancy among the Indian e-gamers after the Indian government banned the very popular PUBG Mobile India over privacy issues in September 2020.

Garena Free Fire players have their own strategy, including landing positions, acquiring weapons, supplies, and fighting enemies.

Garena releases redeem codes daily containing 14 digits, which is a combination of letters and words. With the redeem codes for January 15, users will be able to unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers and other rewards. However, it is to be noted that Garena Free Fire expired codes cannot be redeemed. You can see the FF Redeem Codes used in your game by visiting the redemption site.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 15, 2022:

H8U76YFDT5SR

WFGBH3JI4RT8

VBEMKTGI87G6

M5TLYHO9B8V7

F6TGBNMJ5KYI

5SRAF3WF3B4N

DYSWJ3M4DE45

6S5TRF5B2M3E

FCDXSW74R56Y

F67U8IKJHBGV

T6YGBNJ6FGH6

7UIKJNBVFCDR

4LRTGO9BV8CU

How to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes:

Step 1: You can visit the official website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.

Step 3: Then copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will pop up for cross-check.

Step 5: Click on 'OK'.

Step 6: Once the codes are redeemed successfully, players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.