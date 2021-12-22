Garena Free Fire December 22 Redeem Codes: Get weapon loot crate, free DJ Alok character - How to redeem today's codes

After the Indian government banned the very popular PUBG Mobile India over privacy issues in September 2020, Garena Free Fire - an adventure-driven battle royale game - has found fancy among the Indian e-gamers. It is available for download on Google Play Store. According to reports, Garena Free Fore is now one of the most popular mobile games in the world and is a favourite with e-gamers because of its HD quality graphics, dynamics, regular updates and redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire players have their own strategy, including landing positions, acquiring weapons, supplies, and fighting enemies.

Garena releases redeem codes daily and the redeem codes for December 22 will allow the users to unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers and other rewards. The codes will be valid for December 22, 2021.

How to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes:

Step 1: You can visit the official website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.

Step 3: Then copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will pop up for cross-check.

Step 5: Click on 'OK'.

Step 6: Once the codes are redeemed successfully, players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 22:

FB4J I8R7 F6T5

FF8Q 2OER IKJM

FGFD E3YU JNB3

FYHD SNIE 4O59

F67I XZ73 4THJ

FO98 7Y5F DCHJ

F5TG B9U8 76TR

FBN9 U2BA G567

FLP6 70U9 J8U7

FOLK JHGX C67U

FPAX C9GT 5780

FTDM N2AQ 2JVK

FI87 6T5R EDS3

FP98 DVHL I6TF

F7ZA WY7U IKOJ

DDFRTY1616POUYT> Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO> Free Fire Diamonds

MJTFAER8UOP16> 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB> free dj alok character

NHKJU88TREQW> Titian mark gun skins

MHOP8YTRZACD> Paloma Character

BHPOU81616NHDF> Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHKPOU> Outfit

FFGTYUO16POKH> Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY> Diamond Royale Voucher

F2QA SFGY T5GH > Free 299 Diamonds Bundle

F8IK NBVF R55T > Dreki Pet Free Fire Code

F34R FGBN MKLO > Free Diamonds Voucher

F9IK MNBV CDER > Head Hunting Parachute

F1QS DFGY 657U > Premium Bundles

F7UJ MNBV CDER > Get Justice Fighter and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

FHYT 543E WSXC > Get Mr Shark Backpack, Kelly Bobblehead, Spikey Spine

F8IK MNBV CXSW > EGG Hunter Loot Box

F34E RFGB HNML > Phantom Bear Bundle

F0OLKJHB GFDE > Animal Weapon Loot Crate

F9IK JNBV FDER > Get Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

F3E4 RTGB NMKI > Shirou Free Fire Character

F2QA ZXCV BHNM > Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate

F8IK MNBV CDSE>> 1x Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate