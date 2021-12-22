Garena Free Fire December 22 Redeem Codes: Get weapon loot crate, free DJ Alok character - How to redeem today's codes

After the Indian government banned the very popular PUBG Mobile India over privacy issues in September 2020, Garena Free Fire - an adventure-driven battle royale game - has found fancy among the Indian e-gamers. It is available for download on Google Play Store. According to reports, Garena Free Fore is now one of the most popular mobile games in the world and is a favourite with e-gamers because of its HD quality graphics, dynamics, regular updates and redeem codes.
Garena Free Fire players have their own strategy, including landing positions, acquiring weapons, supplies, and fighting enemies.
Garena releases redeem codes daily and the redeem codes for December 22 will allow the users to unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers and other rewards. The codes will be valid for December 22, 2021.
How to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes:
Step 1: You can visit the official website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en
Step 2: Log in using their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.
Step 3: Then copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.
Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will pop up for cross-check.
Step 5: Click on 'OK'.
Step 6: Once the codes are redeemed successfully, players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 22:
FB4J I8R7 F6T5
FF8Q 2OER IKJM
FGFD E3YU JNB3
FYHD SNIE 4O59
F67I XZ73 4THJ
FO98 7Y5F DCHJ
F5TG B9U8 76TR
FBN9 U2BA G567
FLP6 70U9 J8U7
FOLK JHGX C67U
FPAX C9GT 5780
FTDM N2AQ 2JVK
FI87 6T5R EDS3
FP98 DVHL I6TF
F7ZA WY7U IKOJ
DDFRTY1616POUYT> Free Pet
FFGYBGFDAPQO> Free Fire Diamonds
MJTFAER8UOP16> 80,000 diamond codes
SDAWR88YO16UB> free dj alok character
NHKJU88TREQW> Titian mark gun skins
MHOP8YTRZACD> Paloma Character
BHPOU81616NHDF> Elite Pass and Free Top Up
ADERT8BHKPOU> Outfit
FFGTYUO16POKH> Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
BBHUQWPO1616UY> Diamond Royale Voucher
F2QA SFGY T5GH > Free 299 Diamonds Bundle
F8IK NBVF R55T > Dreki Pet Free Fire Code
F34R FGBN MKLO > Free Diamonds Voucher
F9IK MNBV CDER > Head Hunting Parachute
F1QS DFGY 657U > Premium Bundles
F7UJ MNBV CDER > Get Justice Fighter and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
FHYT 543E WSXC > Get Mr Shark Backpack, Kelly Bobblehead, Spikey Spine
F8IK MNBV CXSW > EGG Hunter Loot Box
F34E RFGB HNML > Phantom Bear Bundle
F0OLKJHB GFDE > Animal Weapon Loot Crate
F9IK JNBV FDER > Get Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
F3E4 RTGB NMKI > Shirou Free Fire Character
F2QA ZXCV BHNM > Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate
F8IK MNBV CDSE>> 1x Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate