Easily transfer WhatsApp chat history on Android and iOS using QR code method, here's how

Easily transfer WhatsApp chat history between phones with QR code method.

Meta has introduced a simpler way for WhatsApp users to move their chat history from an old to a new phone, eliminating the need for backups or cloud services. Both Android and iOS users can now directly transfer chat history, including media attachments, between phones running the same OS. This new feature uses a QR code and applies to most chat information, excluding payment messages and call history.

For Android devices, ensure both phones have Android OS Lollipop 5.1 or Android 6 and above. The new device must not be registered on WhatsApp until the transfer. Enable WiFi on both phones and connect to the same network.

On iOS, both old and new iPhones need WhatsApp for iOS version 2.23.9.77 or higher. Here's how to transfer chat history:

Transfer WhatsApp Chat History on Android Phone:

1. Open WhatsApp on the old phone and go to More Options > Settings > Chats > Transfer chats > Start.

2. Install WhatsApp on the new phone and register with the same number.

3. Select Start on Transfer chat history from the old phone.

4. Grant necessary permissions to display a QR code. Scan this code with your old device.

5. After granting permission, the process will commence.

6. Once the import is complete, tap Done.

Transfer WhatsApp Chat History on iOS Device:

1. Open WhatsApp on the old iPhone and go to Settings > Chats > Transfer Chats to iPhone > Start.

2. Install WhatsApp on the new phone and register with your number.

3. Select Continue on Transfer chat history to iPhone.

4. Use the camera on the old phone to scan the QR code displayed on the new device.

5. After the transfer finishes, set up your profile on the new device.

This new feature enhances the convenience of moving your WhatsApp chat history, making the transition to a new device smoother.

