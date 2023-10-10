Cheapest foldable phone in Flipkart sale, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 available at Rs 11,699, check details

Headlines

Gurugram pub bouncers thrash man, he loses vision in one eye, female friend also attacked

Watch: Virat Kohli shares his homecoming experience of Delhi in a friendly chat with KL Rahul

India’s richest architect started firm with just 2 employees, designed country’s tallest building; net worth is…

Watch: Fauda actor Lior Raz escapes Hamas bombs in daring mission to save civilians in Israel, fans call him 'real hero'

How to protect yourself from fraudulent instant loan apps

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Israel Hamas War: What's at stake for Indian economy, will take a hit? Explained

Gurugram pub bouncers thrash man, he loses vision in one eye, female friend also attacked

Watch: Virat Kohli shares his homecoming experience of Delhi in a friendly chat with KL Rahul

8 home remedies to lower blood pressure without medication

5 super ingredients to mix with your morning tea

9 motivational quotes by Rekha

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Israel Hamas War: What's at stake for Indian economy, will take a hit? Explained

Israel Hamas War: Israel on war foot; Gaza under attack, bloodbath continues in the war-torn region

Israel Hamas: Heart wrenching videos of war shows devastation & cruelty; Israel attacks, Gaza burns

Watch: Fauda actor Lior Raz escapes Hamas bombs in daring mission to save civilians in Israel, fans call him 'real hero'

BTS' Kim Tae-hyung aka V faces backlash after he wears durag, fans come out in support

This film has reportedly earned whopping Rs 250 crore even before completing its shoot; not Leo, Dunki, or Salaar

HomeTechnology

Technology

Cheapest foldable phone in Flipkart sale, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 available at Rs 11,699, check details

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was launched at a starting price of Rs 84,999 but in the Flipkart sale, the foldable phone is available at just Rs 11,699.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 10:42 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale 2023 is live with massive discounts on smartphones across various categories. Although Apple iPhone 14 and Apple iPhone 13 are among the most popular smartphones during the Flipkart sale, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available at the lowest ever price. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the cheapest foldable phone that you can buy in the Flipkart sale at just Rs 11,699. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is one of the most popular foldable smartphones till date. Launched a few years ago, the 3rd gen Samsung Galaxy Z Flip comes with decent features that makes it a great buy. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was launched at a starting price of Rs 84,999 but in the Flipkart sale, the foldable phone is available at just Rs 11,699. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available at just Rs 11,699 in the Flipkart sale after Rs 38,300 off. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is currently listed at Rs 49,999 on Flipkart after Rs 35,000 off from the launch price. In addition to this, buyers can get Rs 1000 off on ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Citi Credit Cards. This brings the price of the phone down to Rs 48,999. Apart from this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 37,300 off in exchange for your old smartphone. This means after all bank offers and discounts, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available at Rs 11,699 in the Flipkart sale after Rs 38,300 off.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display and under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 12GB of storage. When it comes to camera, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 features a dual 12MP rear camera setup. For video calls and selfies, it gets a 10MP camera at front. It is backed by a 3300 mAh lithium-ion battery.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Explained: How did Hamas infiltrate Israel’s Iron Dome? Know whopping cost of operating the system

AAP ready to contest MP, Rajasthan assembly polls; candidate names to be declared soon: Arvind Kejriwal

Tejas trailer reactions: Anupam Kher calls it 'absolutely brilliant', netizens demand National Award for Kangana Ranaut

This singer holds unwanted record of not winning a Filmfare Award for Best Male Singer after receiving six nominations

'My biggest motivation...': KL Rahul reveals how he overcame criticism, injury setback

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE