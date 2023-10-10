Cheapest foldable phone in Flipkart sale, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 available at Rs 11,699, check details

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was launched at a starting price of Rs 84,999 but in the Flipkart sale, the foldable phone is available at just Rs 11,699.

Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale 2023 is live with massive discounts on smartphones across various categories. Although Apple iPhone 14 and Apple iPhone 13 are among the most popular smartphones during the Flipkart sale, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available at the lowest ever price. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the cheapest foldable phone that you can buy in the Flipkart sale at just Rs 11,699. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is one of the most popular foldable smartphones till date. Launched a few years ago, the 3rd gen Samsung Galaxy Z Flip comes with decent features that makes it a great buy. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was launched at a starting price of Rs 84,999 but in the Flipkart sale, the foldable phone is available at just Rs 11,699.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available at just Rs 11,699 in the Flipkart sale after Rs 38,300 off. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is currently listed at Rs 49,999 on Flipkart after Rs 35,000 off from the launch price. In addition to this, buyers can get Rs 1000 off on ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Citi Credit Cards. This brings the price of the phone down to Rs 48,999. Apart from this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 37,300 off in exchange for your old smartphone. This means after all bank offers and discounts, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available at Rs 11,699 in the Flipkart sale after Rs 38,300 off.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display and under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 12GB of storage. When it comes to camera, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 features a dual 12MP rear camera setup. For video calls and selfies, it gets a 10MP camera at front. It is backed by a 3300 mAh lithium-ion battery.