ChatGPT users beware! Fake ChatGPT app can steal your personal information, passwords

ChatGPT has made it to the headlines several times in the last few weeks due to its capability of generating human-like text in a wide range of styles and formats. The AI chatbot's interesting answers are winning the hearts of netizens and the curiosity to try ChatGPT is now being used by cybercriminals to dupe users. Fraudsters are using a specially curated fake ChatGPT that can steal your sensitive information including social media credentials.

A team of researchers at cybersecurity firm Kaspersky has discovered that cybercriminals have designed a bot that looks like ChatGPT that is being distributed via social media platform such as Facebook, The fake desktop version of ChatGPT infects the system of with the Fobo Trojan that secretly steals sensitive data such as Facebook, TikTok, and Google account credentials, as well as personal and corporate financial information.

How the trojan enters the system

Social media users are lured to click on a link that promises to take them to ChatGPT. The users are then directed to a fake website that imitates ChatGPT and asks users to install a purported ChatGPT version for Windows. The installation process then begins but abruptly ends with an error message stating that the programme could not be installed. Behind all this, the installation of the program proceeds without the user's knowledge and a new stealer Trojan is installed on the user's computer.

The trojan is capable of stealing sensitive information saved on popular browsers such as Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and Brave. As part of the attack, the Trojan steals login credentials as well as attempts to obtain additional information, such as the amount of advertising money and the current balance of the business accounts.