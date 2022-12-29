Search icon
Car crash victim’s life saved by Apple iPhone’s ‘Find My’ feature

After following the smartphone's location using the Apple iPhone's 'Find My' feature, the car was found.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 04:37 PM IST

Every Apple iPhone comes with 'Find My' feature.

Tech giant Apple iPhone’s ‘Find My’ feature has helped to find a woman who fell 200 feet down a hill, following a car crash in the US state of California.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department posted the details of the rescue on Facebook and stated that the incident happened on Monday.

According to the post, the victim had likely been in her crashed car overnight after leaving a family gathering.

Family members became concerned after not speaking with her the next morning and used Apple's 'Find my iPhone' feature to track her whereabouts.

After following the smartphone's location, they found the car and called 911.

Once rescued, the victim was "loaded into an awaiting ambulance for transport to a local trauma centre."

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the Emergency SOS via satellite and the Crash Detection feature of the iPhone 14 had helped rescue two people in a serious car crash in the US.

