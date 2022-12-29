Amazon likely to launch a new app to broadcast live sports

Amazon. (Image: Reuters)

Amazon Prime Video started broadcasting live sports this year and recently it also streamed the live telecast of India vs New Zealand cricket series. Current live sports offered by the company include exclusive rights to the NFL's Thursday Night Football, along with some Premier League soccer matches and Yankees baseball games. Now, the tech giant is reportedly planning to launch a standalone app for sports lovers.

According to a report by TechCrunch, Amazon is aiming to continue to invest in Prime Video and live sports content. If the report is true, then Amazon’s new app will become the hub to showcase Amazon’s sports content, which is currently available on the company's main Prime Video platform.

Recently, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy had called live sports "a unique asset" that the company will continue to invest in. It's still unclear when Amazon will launch the standalone sports application.

The development of the sports application by the company suggests that it is looking to explore new avenues for monetising its live sports investments.

Moreover, Amazon might provide a different subscription tier with access to its sports content, the report said. (with inputs from IANS)