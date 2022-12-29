Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Amazon likely to launch a new app to broadcast live sports

Amazon is aiming to continue to invest in Prime Video and live sports content.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 02:57 PM IST

Amazon likely to launch a new app to broadcast live sports
Amazon. (Image: Reuters)

Amazon Prime Video started broadcasting live sports this year and recently it also streamed the live telecast of India vs New Zealand cricket series. Current live sports offered by the company include exclusive rights to the NFL's Thursday Night Football, along with some Premier League soccer matches and Yankees baseball games. Now, the tech giant is reportedly planning to launch a standalone app for sports lovers.

According to a report by TechCrunch, Amazon is aiming to continue to invest in Prime Video and live sports content. If the report is true, then Amazon’s new app will become the hub to showcase Amazon’s sports content, which is currently available on the company's main Prime Video platform.

Recently, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy had called live sports "a unique asset" that the company will continue to invest in. It's still unclear when Amazon will launch the standalone sports application.

Also read: Ahead of Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch, leaker tips Galaxy S24 Ultra camera details

The development of the sports application by the company suggests that it is looking to explore new avenues for monetising its live sports investments.

Moreover, Amazon might provide a different subscription tier with access to its sports content, the report said. (with inputs from IANS)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
IND vs BAN: Meet the beautiful WAGs of Bangladesh players ahead of India's tour
Home remedies for dandruff in winters, check out these useful tips
Sexy reels of XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul that will make you go crazy
Viral Photos of the Day: Shehnaaz Gill, Kriti Sanon give fashion goals in casual outfits
Meet ‘Índian Rock’ Deepak Nanda, who lost 4 kg in 12 hours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 558 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 29
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.