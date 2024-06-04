Saharanpur Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Raghav Lakhanpal trailing behind Congress' Imran Masood

Voting is underway in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. As of now, INC's Imran Masood is leading for the Saharanpur seat, closely followed by BJP's Raghav Lakhanpal in second place.

Saharanpur, located in Uttar Pradesh, a Lok Sabha constituency, encompassing five legislative assembly constituencies. Haji Fazlur Rahman of the Bahujan Samaj Party won 514,139 votes in the 2019 elections. Raghav Lakhanpal of the BJP and Imran Masood of the Congress received 491,722 and 207,068 votes, respectively, in close second and third place. With 392,213 votes, BJP candidate Ravindra Kushwaha defeated BSP candidate Ravi Shankar Pappu to win the seat in the 2014 elections.

