Shashi Tharoor, Rajeev Chandrasekhar in neck-and-neck battle in Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat

The Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat is witnessing a neck-and-neck fight between Congress' Shashi Tharoor and Union Minister of State for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar as votes for the constituency are counted on Tuesday.

Both the candidates kept switching the lead between them with small margins during the initial hours of counting. According to latest figures given by the Election Commission at 9.30 am, Tharoor was leading by over 2,000 votes.

