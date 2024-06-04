Jaideep Ahlawat shares his views on nepotism in Bollywood: ‘I don't believe Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan can…’

Jaideep Ahlawat opens up on if nepotism in Bollywood ever affected his work.

Jaideep Ahlawat is currently garnering praise for his performance in the second season of Broken News. The actor is busy promoting his show and in a recent interview, the actor opened up on nepotism in Bollywood.

In a conversation with Miss Malini, when asked if nepotism in Bollywood has ever affected his work, to which Jaideep Ahlawat replied that he doesn't believe that Ranbir Kapoor or Varun Dhawan can take away his roles. He said, "He is Ranbir Kapoor and if someone thinks that he is a good actor just because he is a star kid, then do not believe in this. Even if he had come from outside, he would still have become Ranbir Kapoor."

He further added that he is not aspiring to be second Ranbir Kapoor and neither should any newcomer should aspire to be second Alia Bhatt and said, "I have not come to the industry to become Ranbir Kapoor and if any girl comes to the industry to become the next Alia Bhatt, then also she is wrong. I am not the second Ranbir Kapoor, I am the first Jaideep Ahlawat."

In the same interview, the actor also opened up on how he wanted to be an army officer, but after failing in SSB exams, the actor decided to take up acting and during his initial days in the industry, he used to share 1 BHK apartment with six people to save money. He began his Bollywood journey with the movie Aakrosh, however, his breakthrough came with Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur. In his career, the actor worked with several superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and more, however, he became a star with his show Paatal Lok.

Jaideep Ahlawat is currently seen in Broken News second season which also stars Sonali Bendre, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Indraneil Sengupta, Fasial Rashid, Taaruk Raina, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Akshay Oberoi, Geetika Vidya Ohlan. Meamwhile, the actor will next be seen in Maharaj, which also stars Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan, marking his acting debut. Helmed by Siddharth P Malhotra, the film is produced by Aditya Chopra under YRF banner and is scheduled to release on Netflix on June 14.

