Jaideep Ahlawat shares his views on nepotism in Bollywood: ‘I don't believe Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan can…’

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full list of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon

Sensex drops 1700 points as INDIA Alliance performs better than exit polls projections in early trends

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Jailed 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh leads from Khadoor Sahib seat

DMK Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full list of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results Live Updates: NDA leading in 36 seats, INDIA bloc in 23 in early trends

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results Live Updates: NDA leading in 36 seats, INDIA bloc in 23 in early trends

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon

Prajwal Revanna's result keenly awaited as vote counting begins in Karnataka’s Hassan

8 spectacular Nebula images captured by NASA

Indian cricketers to win both T20 and ODI World Cups

Common mistakes that are hindering your weight loss journey

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Exit Polls: Sensex, NIFTY Bank & NIFTY Rises After Lok Sabha Exit Polls Predictions I Stock Market

Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On Replacing Rahul Dravid As Team India's Head Coach After T20 WC 2024

Jammu & Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Militants In Pulwama district

Meenakshi Seshadri recalls doing 'nerve-wracking' kissing scene with Sunny Deol in Dacait: 'It was pretty extreme'

Anushka Sharma’s biggest hit saw controversy even before release, changed life of beggar; earned Rs 792 crore worldwide

Meet actor who beat up police officers in public, led hunger strike, threatened Chief Minister, had to leave city when..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Jaideep Ahlawat shares his views on nepotism in Bollywood: ‘I don't believe Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan can…’

Jaideep Ahlawat opens up on if nepotism in Bollywood ever affected his work.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 09:41 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Jaideep Ahlawat shares his views on nepotism in Bollywood: ‘I don't believe Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan can…’
Jaideep Ahlawat (Image: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Jaideep Ahlawat is currently garnering praise for his performance in the second season of Broken News. The actor is busy promoting his show and in a recent interview, the actor opened up on nepotism in Bollywood. 

In a conversation with Miss Malini, when asked if nepotism in Bollywood has ever affected his work, to which Jaideep Ahlawat replied that he doesn't believe that Ranbir Kapoor or Varun Dhawan can take away his roles. He said, "He is Ranbir Kapoor and if someone thinks that he is a good actor just because he is a star kid, then do not believe in this. Even if he had come from outside, he would still have become Ranbir Kapoor." 

He further added that he is not aspiring to be second Ranbir Kapoor and neither should any newcomer should aspire to be second Alia Bhatt and said, "I have not come to the industry to become Ranbir Kapoor and if any girl comes to the industry to become the next Alia Bhatt, then also she is wrong. I am not the second Ranbir Kapoor, I am the first Jaideep Ahlawat." 

In the same interview, the actor also opened up on how he wanted to be an army officer, but after failing in SSB exams, the actor decided to take up acting and during his initial days in the industry, he used to share 1 BHK apartment with six people to save money. He began his Bollywood journey with the movie Aakrosh, however, his breakthrough came with Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur. In his career, the actor worked with several superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and more, however, he became a star with his show Paatal Lok. 

Jaideep Ahlawat is currently seen in Broken News second season which also stars Sonali Bendre, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Indraneil Sengupta, Fasial Rashid, Taaruk Raina, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Akshay Oberoi, Geetika Vidya Ohlan. Meamwhile, the actor will next be seen in Maharaj, which also stars Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan, marking his acting debut. Helmed by Siddharth P Malhotra, the film is produced by Aditya Chopra under YRF banner and is scheduled to release on Netflix on June 14. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Unique 4-eyed fish species discovered in Assam's Karimganj, video is viral

'True traitor..' Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan to face probe amid controversial X post

Meet man who sold his house to build company, now has annual turnover of Rs 600 crore, his business is...

Coimbatore Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Annamalai vs Ganapathi Rajkumar, who will win?

Lok Sabha Elections Exit Poll: BJP's thumping victory in Madhya Pradesh, predicts Today's Chanakya

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

7 big names in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement