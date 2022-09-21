Search icon
Bumble users can now add audio, video prompts on their profile

People on Bumble in India can now upload a short video of up to 30 seconds to their Bumble profile as their main photo.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 12:42 PM IST

Bumble has launched audio prompts and videos that people can add on their profiles. Bumble’s latest feature, Audio Prompts will let people add a voice recording of up to 30 seconds, sharing more of their personalities on their profiles. Bumble’s community can now also optimize their experience by uploading videos on their profiles to find real and compatible connections and share more about themselves with their potential matches. People on Bumble in India can now upload a short video of up to 30 seconds to their Bumble profile as their main photo, with an option to mute.

How to add audio prompts to your Bumble profile:

  1. To add audio prompts, go to ‘Edit Profile’ and select ‘Profile Prompts’.
  2. Select one of the audio prompts to add your response.
  3. To start recording, hold down the microphone icon at the bottom of the screen.
  4. Once you’ve finished, you can hear your recording and choose to save or re-record.
  5. Click ‘Save’ to add your audio prompt to your profile.

How to add videos on your Bumble profile:

  1. To upload a video, go to ‘Edit Profile’ and upload video as a new option in photo uploader.
  2. From the uploader, you can adjust and select any segment of a video up to 30 seconds.
  3. After you select a video, you can select a frame from the video as the cover that you would like to appear on your profile.
  4. Video can appear as the main profile photo or secondary photo with an option to mute or unmute.

Samarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director, Bumble said: “Dating has changed significantly over the past couple of years with people wanting more dynamic ways to express themselves and get to know each other. You can better showcase your personality now by recording an audio response to prompts or by uploading a video to your Bumble profile. These new features will empower our community to be more authentic in how they present themselves on Bumble. Whether these features are used to show how to properly pronounce our names, share a great story, highlight what we care about, or just get a laugh, we believe they will lead to more genuine matches and better dates.”

