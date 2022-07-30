BGMI ban update: Krafton breaks silence on BGMI's removal from Google Play Store, Apple App Store

BGMI ban update

Krafton, the South Korean developer of superhit mobile games PUBG and BGMI, has broken its silence on the BGMI ban in India. The mobile game has been taken off Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Battlegrounds Mobile India, however, is available for those who already have it. The company said it is trying to resolve the issues with the concerned authorities. Hyunil Sohn, the CEO of Krafton India, said, "We kindly request you to wait to hear from us. We will keep you informed about further updates. We look forward to strengthing our partnerships and collectively fostering the gaming ecosystem in India."

The company said the security and privacy of user data are paramount for it. It added that it has always complied with Indian laws.

"We are committed to the Indian market and are positive about the opportunities in the country. At Krafton Inc, the security and privacy of our user data are of utmost importance to us. We have always been compliant with all laws and regulations in India including data protection laws and regulations and will continue abiding by them," he added.

"There may be questions in your minds regarding the current situation about the country's most loved game -- BGMI. In line with this, we have been working hard to communicate our sincerity with the concerned authorities and resolve the issues," the company said.

The Central government banned PUBG in September 2020 under Section 69 A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, over privacy breach concerns. There were reports that the game was sending user data to Tencent's servers. BGMI was launched in 2021.

It recently achieved the milestone of 100 million users in India.

According to reports, BGMI was also removed from the two leading app stores under the same IT Act section.

Krafton had said it was clarifying with the government why the game was removed from the app stores.