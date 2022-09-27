Apple Watch Ultra put to durability test, table breaks before the smartwatch [Video]

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple Watch Ultra was recently launched by the company at the Far Out event on September 7. The top of the line smartwatch from Cupertino based tech giant is said to be its toughest watch yet. Following the launch event, a YouTuber put the claims about Apple Watch Ultra to test by striking the smartwatch with a hammer, putting it in the jar of nails. The YouTuber also did a drop test.

If you recall the launch event, Apple demonstrated the new Watch Ultra as one of the toughest smartwatches out there and the expectations from the gadgets were high. In the drop test, Apple Watch Ultra did fine with a few minor dents along the titanium casing. When put in a jar of nails, the smartwatch did fairly well. However, the Apple Watch Ultra surprised everyone when it was repeatedly hit with a hammer. You can watch the video of TechRax’s Apple Watch Ultra test below.

Apple Watch Ultra withstood repeated hits from the hammer and the table on which the smartwatch was kept, broke first. The watch’s display initially did not take damage, but the watch did fail to turn on after repeated strikes. This may be due to the damage to internal components but till this point the sapphire display was still intact.

The Apple Watch Ultra did break when the YouTube flipped it and repeatedly struck it from multiple angles, however, the test does highlight the robustness of the smartwatch.

Apple Watch Ultra introduces a 49mm titanium case and flat sapphire front crystal that reveals the biggest and brightest Apple Watch display yet. A customisable Action button offers instant access to a wide range of useful features. Apple Watch Ultra has the best battery life of any Apple Watch, reaching up to 36 hours during normal use. Additionally, a new low-power setting, ideal for multi-day experiences, can extend battery life to reach up to 60 hours.