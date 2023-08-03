Headlines

Molotov cocktails hurled at two places of worship in Haryana's Nuh

'Joota utha ke marugi': Two women engage in verbal spat inside Delhi Metro, video goes viral

Meet Yang Huiyan, Asia's former richest woman who will donate $826 million to charity, know why

Most ‘expensive’ cricketer of IPL 2018 buys luxurious Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV, priced over Rs 1 crore

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi breaks silence on sexual harassment allegations: ‘I feel sad as...'

Technology

Apple Watch SE available at just Rs 4999 in Flipkart sale, more than Rs 24000 off

Apple Watch SE maintains the same case design, but features a redesigned matching back case made of a nylon composite material, making it lighter than ever.

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 08:52 AM IST

Apple Watch SE is the most affordable smartwatch in Apple’s current portfolio. The new 2nd-gen model was launched last year along with iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch Series 8. At the launch, the Apple Watch SE 2 was priced at Rs 29,900. Now, the Apple Watch SE is available at just Rs 4,999 in the Flipkart sale after Rs 24,901 off. Apple Watch SE maintains the same case design, but features a redesigned matching back case made of a nylon composite material, making it lighter than ever. With watchOS 9, Apple Watch SE users can enjoy the benefits of the new Compass app in addition to the enhanced fitness and wellness features. Apple Watch SE is available in midnight, starlight, and silver finishes, and is compatible with all bands. 

Apple Watch SE is currently listed at Rs 26,999 on Flipkart after Rs 2,901 discount. In addition to this, buyers can get Rs 2000 off on HDFC Bank credit card and debit card transactions, reducing the price of the smartwatch to Rs 24,999. If you have an old tablet or smartphone at home that you wish to exchange, you can also get up to Rs 2,000 off the wearable in the Flipkart sale. 

The new Apple Watch SE delivers advanced features at a new low price, and is a great way for users to start their Apple Watch journey, use with Family Setup, or gift to their loved ones. Powerful upgrades include the S8 SiP advanced dual-core processor, the same processor that is in Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra, making it 20 percent faster than the previous generation, along with Crash Detection and international roaming.

