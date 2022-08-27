Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 to feature direct satellite connectivity

As the September 7 release date for Apple's iPhone 14 draws nearer, a new source claims that the company will include satellite connection for the device. This iPhone 14 service will initially just enable texting, but pictures and phone calls will be added in the future.

Also, READ: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 go on open sale in over 40 countries

A new report says Apple WILL be launching satellite connectivity on iPhone 14



As launch, the service will be limited to brief text messages, with photos and voice calls not supported until later... pic.twitter.com/VIygjyIx3d — AppleTrack (@appltrack) August 26, 2022

This information was given by Apple Track, which has revealed photographs of dummy units of the iPhone 14 in the past, demonstrating new colour options like as blue, purple, and more.

As reported by Apple Track's Twitter account, "A new report says Apple WILL be launching satellite connectivity on iPhone 14. As launch, the service will be limited to brief text messages, with photos and voice calls not supported until later..."

During a launch event titled 'far Out', Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch Series 8 gadgets. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the four new iPhones that Apple is slated to release this year.

The only details Apple has shared so far regarding the launch event are the date, time, and location. According to Apple's official website, the Apple iPhone 14 launch event will begin at 10:30 PM IST on their website apple.com or the Apple TV app.