Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 to feature direct satellite connectivity

Apple is expected to launch a range of product including iPhone 14 series, AirPods Pro 2 and others at the Far Out September 7 event.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 04:16 PM IST

Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 to feature direct satellite connectivity
Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 to feature direct satellite connectivity

As the September 7 release date for Apple's iPhone 14 draws nearer, a new source claims that the company will include satellite connection for the device. This iPhone 14 service will initially just enable texting, but pictures and phone calls will be added in the future.

Also, READ: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 go on open sale in over 40 countries

This information was given by Apple Track, which has revealed photographs of dummy units of the iPhone 14 in the past, demonstrating new colour options like as blue, purple, and more.

As reported by Apple Track's Twitter account, "A new report says Apple WILL be launching satellite connectivity on iPhone 14. As launch, the service will be limited to brief text messages, with photos and voice calls not supported until later..."

During a launch event titled 'far Out', Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch Series 8 gadgets. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the four new iPhones that Apple is slated to release this year.

The only details Apple has shared so far regarding the launch event are the date, time, and location.  According to Apple's official website, the Apple iPhone 14 launch event will begin at 10:30 PM IST on their website  apple.com or the Apple TV app.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Due to 'Pub Golf', a UK employee is suing PWC after losing part of his skull
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.