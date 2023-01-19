Search icon
Apple rolls out update for Apple AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max

This is the first Apple AirPods update of 2023. The new firmware is for Apple AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 04:02 PM IST

Apple has released a new firmware update for Apple AirPods 2, Apple AirPods 3, Apple AirPods Pro and the top of the line Apple AirPods Max. The new 5B59 firmware is the first AirPods update from Apple in 2023. The last firmware for the Apple AirPods models mentioned earlier was 5B58 that was rolled out in November last year. The new software update comes with several bug fixes and improvements. Apple has not yet shared much information about any new feature that the firmware brings.

The new firmware for Apple AirPods 2, Apple AirPods 3, Apple AirPods Pro and Apple AirPods Max is available as an over-the-air (OTA) update. This means that you can quickly update your AirPods while they are connected to your Apple iPhone or Apple iPad. To check your Apple AirPods firmware version, you can pair your headphones with your iPhone or iPad and head to Settings > General > About > AirPods.

Apple is also reportedly working on affordable Apple AirPods Lite to cater the customers that the brand is losing due to its expensive earbuds. As Apple is known to use the design of its old products to create newer products with faster processors like the Apple iPhone SE, it can be expected that the Apple AirPods Lite will be like the first-gen AirPods but with the latest chipset.

