Apple offering Rs 500 bonus to iPhone, iPad users on Diwali, check details

Apple Diwali offer is valid till November 12 and available when adding Rs 2000 to Rs 5000 to your Apple account.

Apple iPhone users and iPad users can get a Rs 500 bonus from the Cupertino based tech giant this Diwali. Apple iPhones are now more popular than ever in India and with each day, the company is reaching a new sales mistone. Massive discounts in Flipkart sales have significantly pushed iPhone sales in the country and to woo the users, Apple is now offering up to Rs 500 bonus to Apple product users in India. Apple has announced that users can get a 10% bonus when they add funds to their Apple ID. This means, if you add Rs 5000 to your Apple ID, the company will add a Rs 500 bonus on top of it.

The Apple Diwali offer is valid till November 12 and available when adding Rs 2000 to Rs 5000 to your Apple account. Bonus eligibility can vary based on the account information and purchase history. Your Account balance represents the balance of all Store Credit that has been redeemed into your Account. When you have a Store Credit balance in your Account, purchases from the Services will first be deducted from your Account.

Any unused balance will remain associated with your Account. If a purchase exceeds your Account balance, you will be asked to pay with another payment method. If your new payment method cannot cover the remaining amount, the transaction will be canceled.