Apple iPhone users to get Khanda, comb and other new emojis with iOS 16.4 update

Apple iOS 16.4 emojis. (Image: MacRumors)

Apple rolled out iOS 16.3.1 for eligible iPhone users and just a few days later, the company has released the iOS 16.4 beta update for developers. The last iOS update didn’t have any noticeable changes but the new iOS 16.4 comes with a range of upgrades that will help a range of Apple iPhone users.

First of all, the Apple iOS 16.4 update comes with a range of new emojis from Unicode 15 that were first approved in September 2022. After the update, Apple iPhone users will get new emoji options including Khanda, comb, shaking head, pink heart, blue heart, gray heart, donkey, moose, black bird, goose, wing, jellyfish, hyacinth, pea pod, ginger, fan, flute, maracas, and a number of left and right facing hand options.

The new iOS update also brings updates to keyboards including, "support for new Unicode 15.0 Emoji" and "autocorrect for the Korean keyboard is enabled by default for testing and feedback." The update also adds support for transliteration layouts on Gujarati, Punjabi and Urdu keyboards.

After the update, certain websites added to the Home Screen on an iPhone or iPad as a web app will be able to send Push notifications as well. The update also brings in several other features. As mentioned, this is a beta update and is not available to all iPhone users. However, the Cupertino based tech giant will likely roll out a stable version of iOS 16.4 in coming weeks.