Apple iPhone users can now get ‘Siri alert’ for unknown calls, Truecaller rolls out new feature

Apple iPhone

Truecaller has announced the introduction of a major update of its product on iPhone. The update brings in new, exciting features which will provide an improved and more secure communication experience for iPhone users worldwide. The complete Live Caller ID experience is now on iPhone for the first time ever, which uses a simple Siri shortcut to tell you who is calling.

Now, whenever an iPhone user receives an incoming call from an unknown number, they can activate Truecaller with their voice by simply saying "Hey Siri, Search Truecaller". The app will then quickly capture the number, find out more information about the caller, and present it on top of the calling screen. This new feature is exclusively available to premium subscribers of Truecaller on devices with iOS 16 and newer

How to setup Truecaller Live Caller ID on iPhone:

1. Go to the Premium tab within the app and click on ‘Add to Siri’.

(This helps you add the shortcut with one tap. The first time you use this feature, you will be asked to allow access for Truecaller; choose ‘Always allow’ to avoid being prompted again.)

2. After you have set up the Siri shortcut in step 1, whenever you get an incoming call, simply say ‘Hey Siri, search Truecaller’ and Truecaller will instantly tell you who is calling.

Apart from this, incoming SMS messages will now be automatically categorized into Finance, Orders, Reminders, Coupons, Offers and Junk. This feature is now live for iOS 16 and newer in India, South Africa and Nigeria and will soon be rolled out to other countries.