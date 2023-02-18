Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Microsoft Edge users under ‘high’ risk, Indian government issues warning

File photo

Apple iPhones are without doubt the most popular smartphones in the world and people love iPhones for their sleek look, durability and security. Apple iPhones are now used by billions of people across the globe and in order to keep the date of iPhone users safe and secure, the Cuperitno-based firm Apple keeps on releasing security updates for its devices. For its part, Apple always recommends iPhone users to run the latest version of iOS to have a secure experience. But there are some users who do not update their iOS version regularly. It is to be noted that older iOS versions are relatively unsafe as they can be exploited by hackers and cyber crooks, The Indian government has issued a warning for iPhone users after spotting some vulnerabilities in older version iOS.

According to the warning issued by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), which reports to Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in iOS which could allow an attacker to gain elevated privileges, execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges and gain access to sensitive information on the targeted system. The warning noted that vulnerabilities will affect Apple iOS versions prior to 16.3.1 for iPhone 8 or later, all iPad Pro models, iPad Air 3rd-gen and later, iPad 5th-gen and later, and iPad mini 5th-gen and later.

Liekwise, the Indian government has also issued warning for Samsung Galaxy smartphones users. Notably, Samsung Galaxy smartphones are also very popular smartphones and in order to keep the data and other information safe, Samsung keeps on releasing security updates for its devices and apps from time to time. For its part, Samsung keeps on recommending users to run the latest version of their apps to have a more secure and features rich experience, a few users opt to run the older version of apps for ease of use but it's worth noting that older apps versions are easier to exploit. A vulnerability, which could be exploited by hackers, has been spotted in Samsung Galaxy Store app and the Indian government has issued a warning for Samsung Galaxy users.

The warning issued by CERT-In said that a vulnerability has been reported in the Samsung Galaxy Store app and the hacker can make use of this vulnerability to install an unwanted app or execute arbitrary code on the targeted phone. The vulnerability will affect Samsung Galaxy smartphone users with Samsung Galaxy Store app version prior to 4.5.49.8.

In order to keep your smartphones safe from hackers, you should install the latest version of the Samsung Galaxy Store app without any delay.

Similarly, the government has also issued warning to Microsoft Edge users. Notably, Microsoft Edge is one of the most used web browsers in the world. Over the last couple of years, Microsoft has been pushing Windows users to stay on the pre-installed browser with creative pop-ups, new design and features. Microsoft keeps on rolling security updates for the edge browser from time to time. Experts maintain that older versions of browsers could be exploited by hackers. The Indian government has issued a warning for users Edge browser version prior to 109.0.1518.78.

According to CERT-In, the vulnerability in Microsoft Edge which could allow a remote attacker to trigger Denial of Service (DoS) conditions on the targeted system.