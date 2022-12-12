Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price leaked, THIS is how much it may cost

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra will feature a premium titanium body, faster processor and bigger RAM.

Apple introduced its first ‘Ultra’ product this year as the Apple Watch Ultra and if rumours are to be believed, we may see an iPhone Ultra in 2023. As per a latest report by Forbes via LeakApplePro, the top of the line model in the Apple iPhone 15 series will be called Apple iPhone 15 Ultra and it will be the most expensive ‘non Pro Max’ smartphone from Apple till date. The report suggests that the base variant of Apple iPhone 15 Ultra will pack 256GB of storage and it will likely cost $200 more than the current flagship Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. This means that Appel iPhone 15 Ultra may be available at a starting price of $1,299 (around Rs 1,08,000).

The Apple iPhone 15 Ultra’s top-end variant with 1TB of storage is said to be priced at $1,799 (around Rs 1,48,000). As the name suggests, the Apple iPhone 15 Ultra will pack some different features that will help it to stand apart from the regular Pro and Pro Max models.

According to the reports, the Apple iPhone 15 Ultra will feature a premium titanium body, faster processor and bigger RAM. Although the titanium will make the Apple iPhone 15 Ultra feel premium, lighter, stronger and scratch resistant, it is worth noting that titanium in this case is around 35 times more expensive than the material that is used on the current-gen iPhone models.

Other rumoured features of Apple iPhone 15 Ultra include dual front-facing cameras, and USB-C charging port.