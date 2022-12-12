Search icon
Twitter to soon increase tweet character limit, Elon Musk confirms

On the other hand, Twitter on Sunday started to roll out `Community Notes` to all users globally.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 10:37 AM IST

Musk on Monday called all the bots on the micro-blogging platform to attack him. (Image: Reuters)

In the last few weeks, Twitter has introduced several new features since the takeover by Elon Musk. Elon Musk has been pretty vocal about increasing the character limit on the micro-blogging platform and now the entrepreneur has confirmed that the company is working on the change. Musk has revealed that Twitter will soon increase the tweet character limit from 280 to 4,000.

Elon Musk confirmed the change when a user asked, "Elon is it true that Twitter is set to increase the characters from 280 to 4000?" To this Musk replied, "Yes". Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk`s post.

While one user said, "It would be a big mistake. Twitter`s purpose is to provide fast news. If this happens, a lot of real information is lost," another commented, "4000? That's an essay, not a tweet."

On the other hand, Twitter on Sunday started to roll out `Community Notes` to all users globally. According to the company, "Community Notes aim to create a better informed world by empowering people on Twitter to collaboratively add context to potentially misleading Tweets."

Also read: Apple iPhone 12 available at Rs 31,499 on Flipkart after Rs 28,401 discount, check details

"Contributors can leave notes on any Tweet and if enough contributors from different points of view rate that note as helpful, the note will be publicly shown on a Tweet," it added.

Meanwhile, Musk on Monday called all the bots on the micro-blogging platform to attack him. He wrote, "Calling all bots & spams. Please attack me!" (with inputs from IANS)

