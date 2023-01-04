Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus to get 48MP camera sensors

Apple iPhone. Image used for representative purpose only.

Apple introduced a new 48MP camera with the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. The camera setup in the flagship Apple iPhone is the Cupertino-based tech giant’s best one till date. Although the new 48MP camera was only limited to the Pro model in the iPhone 14 lineup, it looks like that it won’t be the same with the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 series.

If a latest report is to be believed, the standard models in the Apple iPhone 15 series will also get the flagship Apple camera. According to a report by GSM Arena, Haitong International Tech Research analyst Jeff Pu suggests that the vanilla Apple iPhone 15 model will get 48MP 3-stacked sensors in their main cameras. He believes that although the standard iPhone 15 model will have better-zooming capabilities, they still won’t be able to match for the Pros as telephoto lenses will remain exclusive to the pricier models, as will the LiDAR sensor.

As per the report, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will just be upgraded to the existing A16 CPUs, while the new Pros should receive an upgrade to 3nm Apple A17 chipsets, reported GSM Arena.To comply with the impending change in EU regulations all four models are expected to have USB-C ports.Meanwhile, the expected differences will be titanium cases for the Pro models (instead of stainless steel), which may also come with a switch to virtual volume and power buttons, as per GSM Arena. (with inputs from ANI)