Nothing Phone (1) available at Rs Rs 7,100 after a Rs 30,899 discount ahead of Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale

Nothing Phone (1) is available with a massive discount ahead of Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. Beginning on January 6, The Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale will be the first ecommerce sale of the year 2023. Before the sale, the best-selling smartphone in its segment, Nothing Phone (1) is available at just Rs 7,100. The Phone (1) is the first smartphone from Carl Pei led UK-based tech firm Nothing. It was launched at a starting price of Rs 32,999 but the company later increased the price of the phone to Rs 33,999. However, you can get the Nothing Phone (1) at much lower price ahead of the Flipkart sale. As the New Year fever is on, this may be the right time to get a new phone for you as the Nothing Phone (1) is currently available at Rs 7,100 on Flipkart after a Rs 30,899 discount.

Nothing Phone (1) is currently priced at Rs 29,999 on Flipkart after Rs 8,000 off. Apart from this, Flipkart is offering 5% cashback on transactions via Flipkart Axis Bank Card, reducing the price of the smartphone by Rs 1,499. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 21,400 off in exchange for your old smartphone. With all the offers, you can get the Nothing Phone (1) at just Rs 7,100 on Flipkart after a Rs 30,899 discount.

Nothing increased the price of the base variant of Phone (1) to Rs 33,999 and other variants of the smartphone also received a price hike of Rs 1,000. The Nothing Phone (1) is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. When it comes to camera, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup at the rear that consists of a 50MP primary sensor and 50MP ultra wide sensor. At the front, the Nothing Phone (1) sports a 16MP selfie shooter.

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Phone (1) features a 6.55-inch OLED display. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top and 120Hz refresh rate.