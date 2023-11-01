Headlines

Karwa Chauth 2023 today: Know moonrise timings in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Patna, Lucknow

This National Award-winning actor worked as farmer, his role in Hrithik Roshan film was chopped off, now is among the...

Biryani, kebabs and controversy: Why Pakistan cricket team’s eating habits in ICC World Cup 2023 are under scrutiny?

Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 12,499 in Flipkart Big Diwali Sale after Rs 43,500 off, check details

Shubh breaks silence on being slammed for allegedly glorifying Indira Gandhi's killers: 'Some people will find...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Karwa Chauth 2023 today: Know moonrise timings in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Patna, Lucknow

This National Award-winning actor worked as farmer, his role in Hrithik Roshan film was chopped off, now is among the...

Biryani, kebabs and controversy: Why Pakistan cricket team’s eating habits in ICC World Cup 2023 are under scrutiny?

Delhi NCR's most dangerous snakes: Top 5 venomous species

7 best films of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

7 spices to reduce gas, bloating, constipation

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

ALERT: What is SIM swapping scam and how to protect yourself

Baghel has only 40 days left as a chief minister, says BJP's former CM Chhattisgarh Raman Singh

Kerala blast: Security heightened around churches, metro stations and other public places in Delhi

Shubh breaks silence on being slammed for allegedly glorifying Indira Gandhi's killers: 'Some people will find...'

Prabhas not dating Anushka Shetty, ready to settle down but facing these challenges in his marriage plans: Report

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi radiate love, Chiranjeevi blesses couple, photos from Haldi celebration go viral

HomeTechnology

Technology

Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 12,499 in Flipkart Big Diwali Sale after Rs 43,500 off, check details

After the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series, Apple slashed the price of iPhone 14 by Rs 10000 which made the phone significantly cheaper. Currently, Apple iPhone 14 is available at just Rs 12,499 in the Flipkart Diwali Sale after Rs 43,500 off.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 09:25 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Apple iPhone 14 is available at the lowest price ever in the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale that begins on the festival of Karwa Chauth. At the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, you can get Apple iPhone 14 at just Rs 12,499. For context, Apple's official store is selling the iPhone 14 at Rs 69,900. The Apple iPhone 14 is among the most selling phones this year. The iPhone model failed to make a mark initially but as the prices went down in Flipkart sales, it recorded phenomenal sales. The iPhone 14 was the best-seller in the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale and it expected to retain the title in the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. After the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series, Apple slashed the price of iPhone 14 by Rs 10000 which made the phone significantly cheaper. Currently, Apple iPhone 14 is available at just Rs 12,499 in the Flipkart Diwali Sale after Rs 43,500 off. At this price, the Apple iPhone 14 is undoubtedly one of the best phones that you can get. 

Apple iPhone 14 was launched last year along with Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Plus at a starting price of Rs 79,900. Apple iPhone 14 is currently listed at Rs 55,999 on Flipkart after Rs 13,901 off from the official store price. Apart from this, SBI credit card users can get a Rs 1500 discount on the Apple iPhone 14, bringing the price down to Rs 54,499. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 42,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. With all offers and discounts, you can get the Apple iPhone 14 at just Rs 12,499 in the Flipkart sale. 

Apple iPhone 14 is powered by the similar chipset as the Apple iPhone 13 but with more cores. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display at the front with iPhone 13-like notch that houses a 12MP camera for video calls and selfies. At the rear, the phone features a dual camera setup with 12MP sensors. Apple iPhone 14 failed to make a mark right after the launch due to the similarities with the Apple iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 got some attention from the buyers after it got a discount in Flipkart and Amazon sales. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet popular mehendi artist, whose clientele includes Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Deepika Padukone, Katrina she charges...

Karwa Chauth 2023: WhatsApp messages, quotes, wishes

Meet actress who became superstar after her debut film, then gave 50 flops, worked with top actors, she is now…

Israel-Hamas war: At UN, Israeli envoy calls Hamas 'modern-day Nazis, rulers of...'

DNA TV Show: What is ‘state-sponsored attackers’ alert received by Opposition MPs on iPhones?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE