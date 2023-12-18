Headlines

Apple iPhone 14 available at just Rs 24,999 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 36,000 off, check details

Apple iPhone 14 is the predecessor of the newly launched Apple iPhone 15 series. In the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, the Apple iPhone 14 received a tremendous response.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 10:10 AM IST

Apple iPhone 14 is available with a huge discount in the Flipkart sale right now. Apple iPhone 14 was launched last year along with Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Plus at a starting price of Rs 79,900. The phone received a Rs 10,000 price cut after the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series. Apple iPhone 14 is currently listed at Rs 60,999 on Flipkart after Rs 8,901 off from the official store price. Apart from this, buyers can get Rs 1500 off on Federal Bank Credit Card and Credit EMI transactions, bringing the price of Apple iPhone 14 down to Rs 59,499. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 34,500 off in exchange for your old smartphone. With all offers and discounts, you can get the Apple iPhone 14 at just Rs 24,999 in the Flipkart sale. 

Apple iPhone 14 is the predecessor of the newly launched Apple iPhone 15 series. In the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, the Apple iPhone 14 received a tremendous response and was the best-seller in the festive season. Although Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is over, Apple iPhone 14 is available at a massive discount in the current Flipkart sale. 

Apple iPhone 14 is powered by the similar chipset as the Apple iPhone 13 but with more cores. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display at the front with iPhone 13-like notch that houses a 12MP camera for video calls and selfies. At the rear, the phone features a dual camera setup with 12MP sensors. Apple iPhone 14 failed to make a mark right after the launch due to the similarities with the Apple iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 got some attention from the buyers after it got a discount in Flipkart and Amazon sales. 

