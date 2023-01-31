Apple iPad fans may get a surprise next year in shape of a foldable iPad, check details

Apple (Image: Reuters)

Apple iPad fans have been waiting for a foldable phone for quite a long time now and it appears that their wait will end soon. Known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed that Apple may launch the first foldable iPad next year. He also believes that the iPad will have a "carbon fibre kickstand.” We’ve been hearing about Apple’s plan to launch a mid-size foldable device between iPhone and iPad for quite a while now and Kuo’s latest tweet suggests that it may be an iPad.

"I'm positive about the foldable iPad in 2024 and expect this new model will boost shipments and improve the product mix." Kuo tweeted.

"My latest survey indicates that the foldable iPad will feature a carbon fibre kickstand. Carbon fibre material will make the kickstand lighter and more durable." he added.

Apart from this, he also predicted that iPad shipments will have a year-on-year (YoY) decline of 10-15 per cent.

Moreover, Kuo said that the iPhone maker might not release any new iPad in the next 9-12 months because "the iPad mini refresh is more likely to begin mass production" in the first quarter of next year.

Meanwhile, in October last year, it was reported that the tech giant might launch its first foldable iPad rather than iPhone in 2024. (with inputs from IANS)