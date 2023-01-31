Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Apple iPad fans may get a surprise next year in shape of a foldable iPad, check details

Apple analyst predicted that iPad shipments will have a year-on-year (YoY) decline of 10-15 per cent.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 10:54 AM IST

Apple iPad fans may get a surprise next year in shape of a foldable iPad, check details
Apple (Image: Reuters)

Apple iPad fans have been waiting for a foldable phone for quite a long time now and it appears that their wait will end soon. Known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed that Apple may launch the first foldable iPad next year. He also believes that the iPad will have a "carbon fibre kickstand.” We’ve been hearing about Apple’s plan to launch a mid-size foldable device between iPhone and iPad for quite a while now and Kuo’s latest tweet suggests that it may be an iPad.

 "I'm positive about the foldable iPad in 2024 and expect this new model will boost shipments and improve the product mix." Kuo tweeted.

"My latest survey indicates that the foldable iPad will feature a carbon fibre kickstand. Carbon fibre material will make the kickstand lighter and more durable." he added.

Apart from this, he also predicted that iPad shipments will have a year-on-year (YoY) decline of 10-15 per cent.

Moreover, Kuo said that the iPhone maker might not release any new iPad in the next 9-12 months because "the iPad mini refresh is more likely to begin mass production" in the first quarter of next year.

Meanwhile, in October last year, it was reported that the tech giant might launch its first foldable iPad rather than iPhone in 2024. (with inputs from IANS)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul sets internet on fire with her sensational hot reels
Basant Panchami 2023: Check these Bollywood celebrity-inspired outfit ideas for Saraswati Puja
Christmas 2022: Trendy, fashionable, budget-friendly gifts to make you perfect Santa Claus for your loved ones
Ganga Vilas Cruise begins tomorrow: See inside of luxury ship with tickets worth Rs 12.59 per person
Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif first anniversary: A look at VicKat's romantic photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SBI CBO Recruitment Exam 2022 result out at sbi.co.in: See steps to download here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.