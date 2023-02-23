Apple iOS and Android users can now user ChatGPT-backed Edge on their phones

ChatGPT backed Edge

Microsoft introduced the all new ChatGPT AI-powered Bing and Microsoft Edge around two weeks ago. Since then, the new feature has been tried by more than one million people in 169 countries. As per the company, feedback on the new capabilities is positive, with 71% of testers giving the new Bing a “thumbs up” on the new search and answers capabilities. Following the feedback of users Microsoft is expanding the preview release of the new Bing and Edge mobile apps. This means that Apple iPhone and Android phone users will now be able to use ChatGPT backed Bing at their convenience.

The new Bing app will provide users with the same experience as they do on a desktop.

By tapping on the Bing icon at the bottom of the app, users will be taken to a chat session where they can interact just like they do on a desktop.

"Ask simple or complex questions and receive answers and citations. Choose how you want your answers displayed -- bullet points, text, or simplified responses. Explore the Bing chat experience to refine your query or compose an email, poem, or list," Yusuf Mehdi, Corporate Vice President & Consumer Chief Marketing Officer, Microsoft, wrote in a blogpost.

With the introduction of the new Bing mobile app, the tech giant also added "voice search" -- providing more versatility in how users can deliver prompts and receive answers from Bing.

Moreover, the company also created a new chat experience, by introducing AI-powered Bing for Skype, to enhance users' social communications with their friends and family.

“Fluent in more than 100 languages, and capable of translating between them, Bing can offer unique value to this global communications tool," said the company.

"Available worldwide in preview today, the new Bing in Skype can provide helpful, real-time answers to all your questions," it added.

The company also said it envisions bringing AI-powered Bing capability to other communications apps, like Teams, in the future.

More than 1 million people signed up on the waitlist to try out the new Bing Search with ChatGPT functionality on desktops in just 48 hours, Microsoft said last week. (with inputs from IANS)