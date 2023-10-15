Headlines

Technology

Technology

Apple's festive season sale begins today; check offers on iPhone 14, 15, watch series 9 and more

The tech giant gives customers an option to pay using low monthly instalments with No-cost EMI for three or six months from most leading banks.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 06:09 AM IST

Apple has launched its festive season sale with the beginning of Navratri in India on Sunday, October 15. The festive offer covers a wide range of products including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple iPods, and more. “Get ready to celebrate this festive season with Apple. Exciting offers are coming your way on 15 October,” Apple India wrote on its website before the launch of this festive sale.

According to the official website, one can get six months of Apple Music free with iPhone, AirPods and HomePod. Also, you will get the option to personalise your AirPods, AirTag, Apple Pencil (2nd generation), or iPad with a combination of emojis, names, or numbers for free.

The tech giant will also give customers an option to pay using low monthly instalments with No-cost EMI for three or six months from most leading banks. Moreover, buyers also get exchange offers during the festive sale.

"Exchange your current eligible device with Apple Trade In, and get instant credit towards your new purchase,* it said. One can check the offers and discounts on various Apple devices on the official website of Apple. Get the direct link HERE.

Apart from this, e-commerce websites Amazon and Flipkart will also offer discounts in their respective festive sales. Meanwhile, Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2023 sale, which began on October 8, will end today. Currently, Apple iPhone 14 (Blue, 128 GB) costs at Rs 57,999. You can get discounts on the phone from select banks' credit and debit cards.

