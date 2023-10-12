Headlines

'There is a lot of moral policing': Tamannaah Bhatia reacts to receiving social media hate, says 'it made me feel...'

Shahid Kapoor has this to say about playing Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma in their biopics: ‘They would maybe want…’

Virat Kohli passes best fielder medal to Shardul Thakur after his brilliant catch in IND vs AFG match

Amazon Great Indian Festival: up to 50% discount on tablets from Apple, Samsung, and Lenovo

Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video trailer: Nimrat Kaur investigates Radhika Madan's mysterious death in crime thriller

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'There is a lot of moral policing': Tamannaah Bhatia reacts to receiving social media hate, says 'it made me feel...'

Israel-Hamas war: Israelis in southern part of nation starts fleeing homes for safer hideouts

Shahid Kapoor has this to say about playing Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma in their biopics: ‘They would maybe want…’

IND vs PAK: Indian cricketers who may play against Pakistan for first time in ODI World Cup

6 Natural ways to combat period cramps

Batters with most runs in ODI World Cup 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Israel-Hamas war: Israelis in southern part of nation starts fleeing homes for safer hideouts

Israel Hamas War: Justin Bieber removes Gaza post; 'praying for Israel', sparks online debate

Ind vs Afg: Rohit Sharma hits 31st ODI century as India wins 2nd Match of world cup 2023, beats Afg

'There is a lot of moral policing': Tamannaah Bhatia reacts to receiving social media hate, says 'it made me feel...'

Shahid Kapoor has this to say about playing Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma in their biopics: ‘They would maybe want…’

Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video trailer: Nimrat Kaur investigates Radhika Madan's mysterious death in crime thriller

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Amazon Great Indian Festival: up to 50% discount on tablets from Apple, Samsung, and Lenovo

Get ready to elevate your digital experience! The Amazon Great Indian Festival brings you up to 50% off on Apple, Samsung, and Lenovo tablets. Don't miss this incredible deal!

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 06:24 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Experience cutting-edge technology at unbeatable prices during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Enjoy up to a remarkable 50% discount on tablets from top brands like Apple, Samsung, and Lenovo. Whether you need productivity, entertainment, or creativity, these deals will transform your digital world. Don't miss out!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is available at Rs 34,999 after 30% discount. Buyers can also get up to Rs 5000 off using SBI card

Buy Now on Amazon

Apple iPad Air M1

Apple iPad Air M1 is available for Rs 49,998 when the 17% discount is applied. There is also an additional 10% discount available to SBI cardholders (up to Rs 5,000).

Buy Now on Amazon

Lenovo Tab M10

After a 50% discount, the Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus is available for Rs 16,999. SBI cards are also eligible for an additional 10% discount.

Buy Now on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

After a 34% discount, the Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus is available for Rs 16,999. SBI cards are also eligible for an additional Rs 5000 discount.

Buy Now on Amazon

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

BJP shares picture claiming Chhattisgarh CM played mobile game during Congress meeting; Baghel hits back

Cheapest foldable phone in Flipkart sale, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 available at Rs 11,699, check details

Mukesh Ambani backed cash-strapped in deep trouble, another top executive leaves

IND vs AFG, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Afghanistan match 9

Paytm Travel Carnival Sale ends tomorrow, flat instant discount on flight, train, bus tickets ahead of Navratri

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE