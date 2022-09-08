Apple Far out 2022: List of products, services released in Apple event

The Apple 'Far Out' event, one of the most anticipated tech events of the year, finally took place on Wednesday, bringing with it a number of new gadgets, including new iPhones, watches, and AirPods.

A list of Apple products reviled by Apple last night:

The iPhone 14 model lineup

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max were among the new smartphones introduced by Apple. While the non-Pro variants will use the A15 Bionic chip from last year, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will use the upgraded A16 Bionic chip.

The latter two have also moved the front-facing camera notch away from the edge and into the display, thanks to a design known as the 'dynamic island,' which is a pill-shaped cutout that houses Face ID, a selfie camera, and privacy indicators.

iOS 16

Apple's iOS 16 will include Android's 'Always-On display,' but it may be limited to iPhone 14 Pro models.

Furthermore, the lock screen has been improved with the ability to install widgets and personalise their appearance, as well as a new way of displaying alerts. Aside from the new lock screen features, there are some other welcome changes. For example, users will be able to edit or even delete messages sent via iMessage. SharePlay, the feature that allows you to watch a movie with a friend in sync, now works with an iMessage conversation as well as FaceTime.

Many apps are getting significant updates, such as the Weather app, which now has more detailed hourly forecasts, Reminders, which now has better list management, and Mail, which now has the ability to snooze conversations.

A16 Bionic chip

The A16 Bionic chip has a multi-core processor with six high-performance and two efficiency cores, a five-core GPU, and a 16-core neural engine capable of performing up to 17 trillion operations per second.

It was built on a 4nm process, and its components are intended to accelerate AI as well as other tasks in smartphone apps and iOS.

Apple Watch Ultra

Along with the Watch Series 8, Apple released the Apple Watch Ultra, a brand new Watch model, as well as its rugged, flagship smartwatch.

It features a new design with a larger display and a new design, has been specifically designed for intense sports tracking, exploration, and outdoor activities, and has a longer battery life.

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple claims that the Watch Series 8 can detect changes in body temperature and has a crash detection feature that will only work when the user is driving.

The Apple Watch Series 8 will be available in four different colours: midnight starlight, silver, and product red, as well as three different stainless steel finishes: silver, gold, and graphite.

Apple Watch SE

Since its release two years ago, the Apple Watch SE has been an excellent alternative for people looking for a more affordable wearable to pair with their iPhone.

It has a Retina OLED display, an optical heart rate sensor, fall detection, and an emergency SOS, as well as water resistance up to 50 metres deep. However, premium-level features such as an electrical heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, and an always-on display have been omitted.