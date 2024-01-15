Headlines

Technology

Apple expands ‘Find My’ network limit to 32 devices

The updated limit includes a broader range of devices than before, such as AirTags, Apple headphones (including some Beats models), newer MagSafe wallets, and even third-party Find My network accessories like e-bikes.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 03:42 PM IST

Apple
Apple has quitely increased the number of items users can track using the Find My app.

The company has increased the limit from 16 to 32 as of iOS 16.

This change was first spotted by X user Nicolas Alveraz (@nicolas09F9) in an Apple support document.

The updated limit includes a broader range of devices than before, such as AirTags, Apple headphones (including some Beats models), newer MagSafe wallets, and even third-party Find My network accessories like e-bikes.

“You can add up to 32 items in Find My. In addition to AirTag and the third-party Find My network accessories in the Items tab, AirPods Max count as one item, AirPods and AirPods Pro (1st generation) count as two items, and AirPods Pro (2nd generation) count as three items,” Apple wrote in a support document.

Meanwhile, Apple Arcade has added three new gaming titles and said that it will launch more than 20 major updates to popular games this month. The new titles are Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom, Cornsweeper, and Blackjack by MobilityWare+.

“In addition to these new games, fan-favourite titles are launching brand-new content this month. The 2023 App Store Award winner Hello Kitty Island Adventure welcomes the Year of the Dragon with its Luck & Lanterns Celebration on January 19,” Apple said.

