Apple AirTag helps passenger find lost wallet after airline fails

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 08:53 AM IST

Apple AirTag

Apple AirTag has been in the news several times since its launch due to its misuse by stalkers and criminals but the tracking device is now going viral as it has helped a passenger track its lost wallet after the airline failed.

A passenger of American Airlines took to Twitter when he was able to track his lost wallet with the help of his AirTag. The passenger mentioned that after realising that he lost his wallet, he contacted American Airlines and they said that they couldn't find it.

Luckily, he had AirTag in his wallet with which he was able to track it.

After tracking, he discovered that the wallet was on the plane and had gone over to 35 cities.

Later, the airline replied to the passenger`s post, "Oh no, we`re sorry you left your wallet behind. Join us in DMs with your record locator, description and Lost and Found claim number."

Last month, it was reported that the tracking device had helped Air Canada passengers to find their missing luggage which was on a different continent after a flight. (with inputs from IANS)

