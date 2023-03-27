Search icon
Android users may soon get new WhatsApp ‘audio chats’ feature

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 04:10 PM IST

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called ‘audio chats’ for Android smartphone users. According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has rolled out a new beta update for Android users that comes in reference to a new feature called ‘audio chats’ that users may soon get. 

As per the report, once the feature is rolled out, users will be able to see a new waveforms icon in the chat header that will allow users to initiate audio chats. In addition to this, users will see a red button for ending ongoing calls.

As the waveform icon signifies the potential for real-time audio visualisation, the report states that it is likely that the space above the chat header could be reserved for displaying audio waveforms.

It will provide a minimalistic interface that allows users to view audio waveforms while navigating between their conversations.

Moreover, the report mentioned that there is not much information available about how this feature will work as it is still under development.

Meanwhile, Meta has introduced a new WhatsApp application for Windows that loads faster and features an interface similar to the mobile version of the app.

Users can now host group video calls with up to eight people and audio calls with up to 32 people.

The tech giant has also made improvements, including faster device linking and better syncing across devices, as well as new features like link previews and stickers. (with inputs from IANS)

