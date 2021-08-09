Amazon introduces a new patch which blocks hackers while using Kindle

Amazon recently fixed a security-related bug that was found in its Amazon Kindle which will now keep the hackers away from stealing your information. The bug was initially spotted by Check Point Research who then contacted that E-commerce giant.

Though the bug was fixed way back in April, the news has only come out now because Check Point's Slava Makkaveev released the findings on August 6. There's no evidence of whether the bug was exploited before the patch or had an effect on anyone while using the Amazon Kindle.

The main area of concern with the Amazon Kindle was that anybody could publish and provide an eBook on the Kindle Store for free through self-publishing. Further, it could also be sent to another Amazon Kindle which in case of a download can create problems.

After the malicious eBook is downloaded on the Amazon Kindle, the Kindle can be turned into a bot and can be used to compromise the owner's private local networks and their billing information could also be stolen.

Check Point also revealed that the antiviruses do not work for eBooks which can help make a malicious eBook with the correct execution code and give the entire control to the hacker.